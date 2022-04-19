DubaiCoin Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00050429 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005425 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

