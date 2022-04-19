Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of DPG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

