DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $758.49 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $758.49 or 0.01835343 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $118,198.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00277192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

