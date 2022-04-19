Dynamic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,353.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.64 or 0.07492998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00275315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.39 or 0.00815860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00090855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00615819 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00385876 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.