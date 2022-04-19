Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

