Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Eastern Bankshares also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,980. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after buying an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 236,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 190,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 238,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.