Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Shares Up 0.8%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

