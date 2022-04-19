Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.