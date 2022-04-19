Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.