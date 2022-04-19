Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ETB stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

