Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

