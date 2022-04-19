Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
ETW stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
