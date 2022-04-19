eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

eBay stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

