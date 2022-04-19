Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42). Approximately 3,292,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,243,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

