Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.52.

EW stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

