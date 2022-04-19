Einsteinium Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $4,153.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00271795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,493,906 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

