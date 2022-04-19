Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.