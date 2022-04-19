Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Critical Comparison

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Elekta AB (publ) 7.74% 15.96% 5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exact Sciences and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Elekta AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 79.71%. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 984.57%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Elekta AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.68 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.61 Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 1.71 $143.46 million $0.34 21.42

Elekta AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

