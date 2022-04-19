Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 3,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

ELEEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

