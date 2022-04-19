Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $8,243.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,096,586 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

