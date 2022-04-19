Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 13,583 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

