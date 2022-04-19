Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 1,976 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

