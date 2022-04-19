Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,882,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

NYSE FLT opened at $255.70 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.