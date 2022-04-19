Empirical Finance LLC Invests $209,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

