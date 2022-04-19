Empirical Finance LLC Invests $230,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NYSE SJM opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.60. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

