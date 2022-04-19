Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,775 shares of company stock worth $5,319,475. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.