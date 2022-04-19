Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 9,999 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

