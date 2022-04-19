Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

