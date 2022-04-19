Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

