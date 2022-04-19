Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $47,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $30,067,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 393,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.