Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 47,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,291,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ENDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The firm has a market cap of $642.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

