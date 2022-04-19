EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to post $883.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $813.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $30,583,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

