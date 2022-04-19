Enjin Coin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $171.46 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00104779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,223,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

