Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 419,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64.
About Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)
See Also
