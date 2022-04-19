Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.
EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EVA stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 496,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $91.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.
About Enviva (Get Rating)
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
