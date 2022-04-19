EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $16.78 on Tuesday, reaching $297.98. 618,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,609. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

