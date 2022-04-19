Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

