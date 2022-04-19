Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

