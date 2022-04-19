European Wax Center, Inc. Declares Dividend of $3.30 (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.30 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

EWCZ opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 340,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in European Wax Center by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $3,466,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

