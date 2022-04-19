European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 340,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 389,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

