EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

EveryCoin (EVY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $152,884.53 and approximately $59,486.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00104854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

