Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 5,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.