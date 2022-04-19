Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Exosis (EXO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $4,918.87 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.28 or 0.07473882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00272571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00811165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00089994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00613035 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00385155 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.