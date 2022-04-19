F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

