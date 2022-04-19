F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.36.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.61.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.