Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $711.52

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$711.52 and last traded at C$710.57, with a volume of 5192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$707.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$640.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$595.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.0900017 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

