Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $576.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.49 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. 8,127,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,828. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

