Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

FSLY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

