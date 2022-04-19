Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 716,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.49. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $569.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

