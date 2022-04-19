FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FXCNY stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. FIH Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

